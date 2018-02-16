Zim exams council suspends top executives over cheating scandal

File: The Zimbabwean secondary education examinations council has suspended some of its officials over an examinations cheating scandal.

HARARE ‑ Zimbabwe’s secondary education examinations council (Zimsec) has suspended seven top executives over the bungled handling of a final exam last November.

The primary and secondary education ministry nullified the 2017 Ordinary Level English paper 2 results following what government described as “widespread cheating through social media”.

The government ordered a re-write which was set for Friday February 16, but two parents whose children sat for last year's examination successfully challenged the decision at the High Court.

The court said the examinations board should assess students based on their performance in the first paper of the English examination.

In a statement on Thursday night, Zimsec board chair Professor Eddie Mwenje apologised for compromising the “standards, integrity and credibility of our schools examination system” and said a systems audit had already been instituted.

To facilitate the probe, the board had asked the director, deputy director and five assistant directors at Zimsec to go on leave with immediate effect.

Zimsec director Esau Nhandara and his deputy John Maramba were suspended pending retirement, while assistant director human resources Joyman Thabethe was sent on three months’ leave pending leaving the organisation.

“Culprits that allegedly caused the malpractices the November 2017 examination have been apprehended and brought before the courts of law,” Mwenje said.

African News Agency