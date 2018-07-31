Zim government issues prosecution warning after opposition claims poll win

File: Zimbabwe's election has been dubbed a two men horse race between Zanu-PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC's Nelson Chamisa. Photo: Jekesai Njikizana, Ahmed Ould Mohamed Ould Elhadj / AFP

HARARE - Zimbabwe's government warned election candidates on Tuesday they faced prosecution and jail for prematurely announcing results of landmark polls after the main opposition MDC party said it had won.

"As a government we have noted with concern the actions and conduct of some political party leaders... who are openly declaring that they will announce results irrespective of provisions of the law," said Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu at a media briefing in Harare.

ZEC Commissioner Moyo says the commission "might investigate" Tendai Biti after announcing Nelson Chamisa as President elect.@eNCA#ZimElections2018 #ZimDecides2018 — Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) July 31, 2018

"I am sure no one wants to provoke the wrath of the law and risk being sent to jail," said Mpofu.

Zimbabwe's former finance minister Tendai Biti said on Tuesday his opposition MDC Alliance party will be forced to declare its own election results should the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission not release the results on time.

Biti told journalists earlier, that according to results from their agents, Nelson Chamisa is the new Zimbabwean president.

Additional reporting eNCA

AFP