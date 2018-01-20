Zim police force reverses decision to fire top cops

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reversed its decision to fire more than 30 top police officers, trimming the number now to only 11.

On Thursday, the ZRP sent out letters to commissioned officers relieving them of their duties.

They read: “This letter serves to advise you on your retirement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police in terms of section 22 subsection (3) of the Police Act (Chapter 11;10) effective from midnight of January 19, 2018.

“The acting commissioner general of police avails himself this opportunity to sincerely thank you for having diligently served the organisation and the people of Zimbabwe. Wishing you and your family a pleasant retirement.”

But a day later, the force reportedly reversed the sackings, with Police Commissioner for Planning and Development Rabson Mpofu saying his boss, acting Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga, had "explained" on the correct position.

“Further to [Friday's] media reports regarding the ongoing re-organisation of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the acting commissioner general of police wishes to inform the public and the media that only the following 11 members of the police service have retired,” he said.

Mpofu said commissioners Grace Ndebele and Mekia Tanyanyiwa, as well as senior assistant commissioners Godfrey Munyonga, Justice Chengeta, Douglas Nyakutsikwa, Robert Tendero Masukusa, Erasmus Makodza, Prudence Chakanyuka, Eve Mlilo, Grace Maenzanise, and Munyori Taedzerwa were the only ones shown the door.

The others had been “erroneously” reported as dismissed or retired, but in fact remained full members of the force along with their ranks.

Some of those who benefited from the seeming relief included deputy commissioner generals Innocent Matibiri (human resources), Levi Sibanda (operations), and Josephine Shambare (crime), as well as senior assistant commissioners Charity Charamba, Wiklef Makamache, Edward Fusire, and Angeline Guvamombe.

The new government led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, which was ushered in last November after the military “stepped in” under the code name Operation Restore Legacy, has vowed to stamp out corruption, despite itself retaining top ministers previously fingered in shady deals.

The police force, which was led by former commissioner general Augustine Chihuri who was retired in December 2017, has in the past years been accused of being tainted by corruption, with many officers accused of taking bribes, mostly from motorists.

