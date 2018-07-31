Zimbabwe election results expected from 3pm

People take pictures of the ballot count results outside a polling station in Kambuzuma Township, Harare, one day after the general elections. Photo: AFP / Jekesai Njikizana

HARARE - Zimbabwe's electoral commission said on Tuesday there was no rigging or cheating in the first national election since the end of Robert Mugabe's nearly four-decade rule.

ZEC chair Priscilla Chigumba told reporters in Harare that vote counting was complete in most provinces and the first results would be announced from 3pm.

As well as electing a president, Zimbabweans were voting for 210 members of parliament and more than 9,000 councillors.

Final results are due by 4 August.

Chigumba warned against premature announcements of the results of Monday's election.

So far, the commission had received returns from four provinces and was awaiting results from the remaining six.

Chigumba said ZEC had received returns from Masvingo, Midlands, Harare and Bulawayo.

She added that an average 1 percent of voters had been turned away for various reasons.

Chigumba warned candidates and other stakeholders to desist from prematurely announcing the results.

“The commission would like to urge Zimbabweans to be patient as we wait for results.

"All stakeholders are reminded from announcing results as that is the prerogative of the commission,” she said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said on his official Twitter feed his party had collected results from more than 10,000 polling stations, which showed the MDC had done exceedingly well and was ready to form the next government.

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa later tweeted that the ruling party was receiving "extremely positive" information from their representatives.

Mnangagwa said on Twitter that he was delighted by the high voter turnout, which the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission put at 75 percent.

- Additional reporting Reuters

African News Agency