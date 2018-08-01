DStv Channel 403
Zimbabwe electoral commission to start announcing presidential results

Election officials tally presidential candidates ballots during counting operations for Zimbabwe's general election. Photo: AFP / Marco Longari

HARARE - Zimbabwe's electoral agency will start announcing presidential election results from 12.30pm, an official said on Wednesday, after the main opposition candidate accused the ruling party of trying to steal the general election.

Qubani Moyo, a commissioner at Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, said results from the race that pitted main rivals President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa would be given for each of the country's 210 constituencies.

This could mean it would be a slow process to the final result.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's presidential and parliamentary vote was peaceful and orderly and opened the door to strengthen the country's democracy, election observers from the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) bloc said on Wednesday.

Reuters

