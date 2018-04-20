Zimbabwe parliament summons Mugabe on alleged diamond corruption

HARARE - A Zimbabwe parliament committee has summoned former president Robert Mugabe to give evidence to a probe into diamond corruption, an MP told state media on Friday.
"We have set May 9 as the date on which he will give evidence," Temba Mliswa, the mines and energy parliament committee chairman, told the state-owned The Herald newspaper.
Parliament summons Mugabe https://t.co/mdJaGKqUe5 via @HeraldZimbabwe— The Herald Zimbabwe (@HeraldZimbabwe) April 19, 2018
The newspaper says Mugabe is being asked to explain a claim he made in February 2016 that the country could have been prejudiced of more than $15-billion in unrealised diamond revenue from Chiadzwa.
AFP
