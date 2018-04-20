Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Zimbabwe parliament summons Mugabe on alleged diamond corruption

  • Africa
File: President Robert Mugabe has been called to explain himself to Parliament on 9 May. Photo: REUTERS / Siphiwe Sibeko

HARARE - A Zimbabwe parliament committee has summoned former president Robert Mugabe to give evidence to a probe into diamond corruption, an MP told state media on Friday.

"We have set May 9 as the date on which he will give evidence," Temba Mliswa, the mines and energy parliament committee chairman, told the state-owned The Herald newspaper.

The newspaper says Mugabe is being asked to explain a claim he made in February 2016 that the country could have been prejudiced of more than $15-billion in unrealised diamond revenue from Chiadzwa.

READ NEXT: UPDATE: State will take over Zim diamond operations - Mugabe

AFP

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close