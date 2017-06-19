Zimbabwe schools sack pre-learners

Human rights groups disclosed the expulsion of students was at its highest since May, which signalled the beginning of the second term. Some students have now missed out on over six weeks of learning. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

HARARE – Zimbabwean schools have expelled pre-schoolers after impoverished parents failed to pay fees.

The minors in Early Childhood Development (ECD) education are among scores of learners that have also been barred for failure to clear the previous term’s arrears.

This is in defiance of government directives and a violation of the constitution as well as the children’s rights to education.

Human rights groups disclosed the expulsion of students was at its highest since May, which signalled the beginning of the second term. Some students have now missed out on over six weeks of learning.

“This is in contravention of Section 75 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to basic education,” stated the Zimbabwe Peace Project.

The organisation said it had recorded cases where students’ results were withheld because they owed fees.

Nine cases were reported in Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North, of pupils, barred from attending lessons because they had not yet paid their fees.

All ten provinces were marred with cases of children who were denied education because their parents could not afford to pay fees on time.

At Nkanyezi primary school in Lobengula, Bulawayo, nine pupils were withdrawn from ECD after their parents failed to raise $64 (R816). ECD benefits 4- to 5-year-olds.

Minister of primary and secondary education Lazarus Dokora said schools had contracts with parents not children and therefore children should not lose out on lessons because parents had failed to fulfil contractual obligations.

Many Zimbabwean families are reeling in the impacts of the deteriorating economy, highlighted by unemployment figures of over 90 percent. Banks are intermittently running out of cash while some civil servants have to contend with delayed payments.

President Robert Mugabe’s government has urged schools to accept labour and livestock as alternatives for fees. Government is also too broke to fund scholarships for bright but poverty-hit children.

