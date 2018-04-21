Zimbabwean nurses continue strike

File: Nurses in Zimbabwe continues to strike despite the firing of thousands of them this week. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Hundreds of Zimbabwe's nurses continued protests in Harare's main park on Friday, demanding higher salaries and better working conditions.

They also want the government to reverse its decision to fire nurses who downed tools earlier in the week.

On Monday, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga fired 16,000 striking nurses, accusing them of being politically motivated.

Zimbabwe's nurses are reportedly among the lowest-paid on the continent. They earn about $280 (R3,400) a month.

That's less than R3500.

“The minister acknowledges that we have a shortfall of nurses but still they went on to fire us ... What are they going to be left with?” asked one of the striking nurses.

“We just want to go back to work with our money in the pocket because we work for it and we feel for the patients. So they are delaying us going back to work and helpimng the patients."

Striking nurses and civil society activists have written to Chiwenga demanding the nurses' immediate reinstatement.

A teachers' association has expressed solidarity with the nurses.

Obert Masarure of the Zimbabwe Rural Teachers' Association said it is worried the firing of nurses will have a heavy impact on the already ailing economy because the fired nurses will need compensation.

Teachers are also threatening to down tools when schools reopen in May.

The government says it plans to hire new and retired nurses.

eNCA