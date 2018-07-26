DStv Channel 403
Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Zimbabweans distrust electoral commission

  • Africa
Supporters of Nelson Chamisa, the presidential candidate for the Zimbabwe opposition party MDC Alliance gather in support of their leader in Harare, on July 25, 2018. Photo: Marco Longari / AFP

JOHANNESBURG – Some Zimbabweans do not trust the integrity of the country's Electoral Commission.

“It should be an independent body it should operate on its own, but from the look of things there is total interference from the ruling party which is very wrong in terms of the law and that is the reason why we are protesting,” said Zimbabwe citizen, Justin Maradza.

At the same time, the United Nations said it was concerned about increasing reports of voter intimidation.

READ: Zimbabwe opposition leader says poll threatened by fraud

UN Human Rights spokesperson, Elizabeth Throssell was speaking at a briefing in Geneva.

“We call on the authorities and political parties and their supporters, to ensure that the elections are not marred by such acts so that all Zimbabweans can participate free from fear in a credible election process.”

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said the presidential election was set to be fraudulent and accused electoral authorities of bias, but said his MDC party would not boycott the vote.

The country will elect a new president next week.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close