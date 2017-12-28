UPDATE: Zimbabwe's ex-army boss sworn in as vice-president

File: Retired army chief Constantino Chiwenga and veteran politician Kembo Mohadi will be sworn in as Zimbabwe's vice presidents on Thursday. Photo: Jekesai Njikizana / AFP

HARARE – Recently retired army chief Constantino Chiwenga, who led a de facto coup in November that ended Robert Mugabe's 37-year rule, was installed as Zimbabwe's vice-president in Harare on Thursday.

Chiwenga, whose appearance on state television on November 15 preceded armed soldiers taking to the streets, paving the way for Emmerson Mnangagwa to become president, is the latest in a string of military leaders to be elevated to government positions.

Veteran politician Kembo Mohadi will be sworn in as the other vice-president.

The pair, who were appointed by President Mnangagwa, had been elevated to similar positions in the ruling Zanu-PF party on Saturday.

Chiwenga retired from the military this month. His appointment was expected as a reward for leading Mugabe's overthrow.

This also adds to signs of a consolidation of power for the army since it turned against the 93-year-old Mugabe.

Mnangagwa has appointed several senior military officers to his cabinet and the ruling party's top decision-making body, the politburo.

The president is under pressure from opposition parties and the public to implement political reforms.

