Zimbabwe's govt orders top officials to declare assets

File: Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda says all the officials should have declared their assets by February 28, 2018. Photo: eNCA

HARARE ‑ The Zimbabwe government has ordered all top officials in government, parastatals, state enterprises and local authorities to declare their assets, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda said in a statement on Tuesday night.

He said all the officials should have declared their assets by February 28, 2018.

“It will be recalled that in his inaugural address on November 24, 2017, His Excellency the President [Emmerson Mnangagwa] made an undertaking to create a responsible, transparent and accountable public service workforce that is sworn to high moral standards and deserved rewards. Over the ensuing period, the President has consistently called for strict adherence to fundamental tenets of good corporate governance,” Sibanda said.

“In line with the new thrust, it had become mandatory for all ministers, deputy ministers, heads of ministries, senior principal directors, board chairpersons and board members of State enterprises and parastatals, chief executive officers of State enterprises, all chairpersons and members of constitutional commissions (both executive and independent) and chief executives of local authorities to submit a written declaration of their assets.”

He said the declarations should carry details of all immovable property, any item of movable property with a value exceeding US$100, 000 which is owned or leased by the individual concerned, any business the individuals have, or they have interests in.

Sibanda said the nature of the interests should also be “clearly stated”.

“Heads of ministries are hereby directed to co-ordinate the collection and submission of all declarations in respect of the designated grades within their ministries, as well as in public entities and constitutional bodies under their purview,” he wrote.

“The President expects the full and urgent co-operation of all affected office bearers in responding to this directive.”

In November last year, Mnangagwa gave a moratorium to all suspected foreign currency externalisers to return their “loots”.

He gave them until February 28 to have returned the externalised monies, saying those who would have failed to do so would be arrested and prosecuted.

African News Agency