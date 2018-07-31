DStv Channel 403
Zimbabwe's ruling party getting 'extremely positive' information on vote: Mnangagwa

  • Africa
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Tuesday that the ruling party was receiving "extremely positive" information from their representatives. Photo: Reuters / Philimon Bulawayo

HARARE - Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Tuesday that the ruling party was receiving "extremely positive" information from their representatives, a day after the first election since Robert Mugabe resigned following a bloodless coup.

Mnangagwa said on Twitter that he was delighted by the high voter turnout, which the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission put at 75 percent.

Mnangagwa was viewed as the frontrunner, although the latest opinion polls showed a tight race.

Meanwhile, main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said on Tuesday morning that election results from more than 10,000 polling stations showed his Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) had done "exceedingly well".

Several observer groups said the contest was too close to call.

Reuters

