Zimbabwe High Court grants order ensuring teachers get to vote

Zimbabwean Electoral Commission says it is ready for 30 July elections and results will be announced by 4 August 2018. Photo: eNCA/ Aldrin Sampear

HARARE - The High Court of Zimbabwe on Thursday ordered the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to make provisions for teachers being deployed as polling officers to vote.

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) filed an urgent chamber application seeking an order to compel the electoral management body to ensure that teachers deployed as polling officers are entitled to vote in Monday's general elections.

Justice Isaac Muzenda granted the order in favour of the teachers’ union.

He ordered Zec to give teachers and, all other civil servants serving as electoral and polling officers or in any capacity, a temporary break from conducting their elections duties on July 30 to enable them to vote.

Zec was also ordered to provide them with transport to travel to and from the polling station where they are supposed to vote.

Through its lawyer Denford Halimani of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, ARTUZ argued that the fundamental rights of their members were likely to be infringed by Zec’s actions in deploying them to serve as polling officers in areas in which they were not actually registered to vote.

In previous elections, a person registered in a constituency could vote at any polling station within that constituency, but Zimbabwe’s July 30 election is ward-based as stipulated under section 22A(3) of the Electoral Act.

The election comes eight months after Robert Mugabe was ousted in a military coup and is seen as a tight race between Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa and the opposition Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance's Nelson Chamisa.

African News Agency