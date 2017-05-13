Mantashe demands answers on Molefe from minister

NQUTHU – ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe is demanding that Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to explain how Brian Molefe can be returning to Eskom after leaving under a cloud.

Molefe stood down in November after the public protector's state capture report showed he had been in regular contact with the Gupta family.

Brown has defended the former CEO’s return to Eskom, announced on Friday, saying it was either that or give him a R30-million pension, for his 18 months at the utility.

Mantashe has not hidden his displeasure at the news that Molefe will resume his position as CEO.

“We issued a statement expressing our disappointment ... and a joke actually I would think that is a joke, you take a person you put him into Parliament and within three months take him out of Parliament. That makes a joke of himself and a joke of the ANC,” Mantashe said.

Molefe was sworn in as an ANC MP on 23 February.

This raised questions about his ANC membership.

He was a member of the North West ANC at the time but branch leaders denied this. It later emerged he was a member of the Irene branch in Tshwane.

