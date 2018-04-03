ANC weighs in on Black Coffee's Israel gig

File: South African DJ Black Coffee has stirred up a storm by ignoring calls for a cultural boycott of Israel. Photo: via Wikimedia Commons

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has weighed in on the boycott of popular DJ Black Coffee, Nkosinathi Maphumulo, for performing in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

Chairperson of the ANC international relations committee Lindiwe Zulu issued a statement expressing disappointment over Black Coffee’s performance in The Tripping, an annual event that kicks off spring in Israel.

Black Coffee had taken to Twitter to thank his supporters in the Middle Eastern country for the support at an event that sold out.

But local Twitter users, including Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chief whip Floyd Shivambu, did not take the news well.

Now the ANC has also weighed in on the debate.

“At its 54th national conference ...the ANC reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the struggle of the Palestinian people and expressed its disappointment at the state of Israel’s lack of commitment towards a peaceful resolution,” Zulu said.

“To this end, the conference resolved to immediately and unconditionally downgrade the South African embassy in Israel to a liaison office.”

The party has now called on all local artists to “appreciate” the role that the anti-apartheid solidarity movement played in the successful international isolation of apartheid South Africa.

“The people of Palestine are in just cause for self-determination and we urge all our artists not to form part of the normalisation of Israel’s suppression of the Palestinian people in their quest for self-determination and the statehood that mirrors our very own struggle,” Zulu's statement read.

It said that, having experienced oppression themselves, South African artists must always pledge solidarity with others who are oppressed.

Zulu said she would like to open broad engagement on the issue with the creative sector to make sure that South Africa plays a critical role in helping to resolve the crisis of the Palestine occupation.

