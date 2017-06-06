Emzini Wezinsizwa actor dies

JOHANNESBURG, 06 June 2017 - President of the Creative Cultural Industries of South Africa, Tony Kgoroge speaks about Emzini Wezinsizwa, Washington Sixolo’s death. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Washington Sixolo, who played the role of Jwara, NoBobwire's husband in the popular SABC 1 show Emzini Wezinsizwa, died on Sunday after a long illness.

According to the Sowetan, Sixolo had been struggling with multiple illnesses and became gravely ill when he was sent to Baragwaneth Hospital on Saturday.

Very sadden by the death of Washington Sixolo AKA Bab'jwara from my all tym fav Emziniwezinsizwa ------#RIPJWARA we will rmbr this ---------------------- pic.twitter.com/0ZQvMhXa7T — Sonnyboy mogapi. (@sonnboyM) June 6, 2017

eNCA spoke to the President of the Creative Cultural Industries of South Africa, Tony Kgoroge, who said “It is sad to have one of our elderly actors passing away and they are passing away at a time when we as the Creative Cultural Industries are fighting to have the copyright act amended”.

Sixolo was also the founding member of the King Messengers Quarter, an all male Christian faith group which was big in the 60s.

Yaphela nkos yam iCast "@SowetanLIVE: Emzini Wezinsizwa actor Washington Sixolo dies at 83 https://t.co/wVMOoJVg2V pic.twitter.com/UQEWBAtDpX" — ZAMA (@thozamaN) June 6, 2017

Rest in Peace Washington Sixolo from Emzini Wezinsizwa....#legendsDownfall — #Yonkeh@Siya™ (@SiyabongaSibek0) June 6, 2017

Sixolo’s memorial service will be held at Uncle Tom’s Hall in Orlando, Soweto on Thursday.

Funeral details will be announced later this week.



I love this guys nd i love the show. #EmziniWezinsizwa A post shared by DJDragon638 (@djdragon638) on Jan 24, 2016 at 11:19am PST

