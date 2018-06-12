Jewellery store campaign fails to put a ring on it

File: An online campaign promising to use the power of technology to nudge potential lovers into popping the question has, sadly, failed to put a ring on it, for eNCA at least. Photo: Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG – An online campaign promising to use the power of technology to nudge potential lovers into popping the question has, sadly, failed to put a ring on it, for eNCA that is.

It is no secret that ‘Big Brother’ is indeed watching your online activities and so too are advertisers looking to capitalise on sales.

eNCA tested out American Swiss’ “Drop the hint” campaign promises to drop hints “he can’t ignore” and “that follow him across the Internet.”

The campaign makes use of standard digital remarketing through the Google Adwords advertising platform, marketing agency VML’s Chief Engagement Officer Matthew Arnold said.

The campaign begins with brides-to-be selecting the ring they would like their future spouse to buy them.

A seemingly unimportant video is then sent to your lover, triggering the remarketing campaign.

Arnold explained that this technology was often used by online retailers to market products to users who have browsed their sites before.

The campaign made use of standard browser cookies to retarget users and did not use or store any personally identifiable information, Arnold added.

eNCA tested the campaign on two colleagues who more than a week later, have not received a single hint, nudge or wink online.

Perhaps, if you really do want to get hitched, the old-fashioned act of building real and meaningful relationships is the way to go.

