Campaign aims to feed millions for Mandela Day

File: Many poor people going without a proper meal for days. As part of Mandela Day goodwill, one food campaign aims to feed a million people.

JOHANNESBURG - As part of Mandela Day goodwill, one food campaign aims to feed a million people.

FoodForward South Africa, a not-for-profit organisation, is teaming up with a national retailer to collect food items across the country over this weekend.

Just one visit to the supermarket this weekend can help feed many mouths. NPO, FoodForward SA, is trying to make a difference in addressing widespread hunger in the country.

"Our core business is to recover surplus food in the supply chain. There are obviously a lot of weaknesses in the supply chain and for that reason, we are able to recover huge amounts of very nutritious food, edible food that we can give to non-profit organisations. We have 600 registered non-profit organisation that we donate the food to they, in turn, provide a meal or two meals a day to about 250 000 people every day" said Andre du Plessis, FoodForward SA.

"Roughly 30 percent of that goes to children in education programmes across the country, early childhood development centres, school feeding programmes. We have a number of non-profit organisations that focus on development, skills development, youth development, care for abused women," said du Plessis.

Volunteers are stationed outside stores to assist customers who want to make a contribution.

"Pick n Pay has been partnered with food forward to help feed the millions in South Africa who go hungry every single day. Most of our excess food has gone towards helping those who haven't got access to food on a daily basis," said Suzanne Ackerman-Berman.

“We've established what are the fourteen basic food stuffs that most people need on a daily basis to survive So it’s pasta, maize meal, pilchards, oil, sugar salt and we have cut the prices way low. We have worked with the suppliers and we are taking no money on this," said Ackerman-Berman.

Food items collected will be packed by members of the public who wish to dedicate sixty- seven minutes of their time on Mandela Day.

eNCA