Black Coffee visit prompts ANC call for cultural boycott of Israel

File: DJ Black Coffee. His performance in Israel has not gone down well in South Africa, with the ANC responding by calling for a cultural boycott of the Jewish state. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

JOHANNESBURG – The ANC has called for a cultural boycott of Israel after expressing disappointment in the recent visit to the Jewish state by DJ Nkosinathi Maphumulo, popularly known as Black Coffee.

“We call on all artists to have an appreciation of the role played by the international anti-apartheid solidarity movement in the successful international isolation of apartheid South Africa,” said Lindiwe Zulu, the Chairperson of the ANC’s International Relations Committee in a Wednesday press release.

Black Coffee was slammed as a sell-out on social media for performing in Israel and defying calls for a boycott despite the country's treatment of Palestineans and "occupation" of land.

“The people of Palestine are in a just cause for self determination and we urge our artists not to form part of the normalisation of Israeli’s suppression of the Palestinian people in their quest for self determination and statehood that mirrors our very own struggle".

African News Agency