WATCH: Entertainers pay tribute to Mama Winnie

  • South Africa
File: In the wake of the death of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, artists and entertainers form both home and abroad have expressed their sadness at her passing. Photo: AFP / Rajesh Jantilal

JOHANNESBURG - Entertainers form both home and abroad have expressed their sadness at the passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. 

She passed away on Monday at the age of 81, with many remembering her as a fearless woman. 

IN PICS: 'Mama Winnie' through the years

 

Poet Lebo Mashile described Madikizela-Mandela's death as a blow to the nation, especially African women.

 

Thandiswa Mazwai was so affected by the death that she changed her Twitter name to display as "Our mother has died".

 

 

 

 

Rapper AKA remembered Mama Winnie fondly. 

 

 

 

International starts are also feeling the loss. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

READ: US novelist Alice Walker's tribute to Madikizela-Mandela

 

Professor Pitika Ntuli, reflecting on the life of Madikizela Mandela, said the country has lost a hurricane who was fearless. She spoke truth to power.

 

 

 

 

 

 

