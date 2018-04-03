WATCH: Entertainers pay tribute to Mama Winnie

File: In the wake of the death of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, artists and entertainers form both home and abroad have expressed their sadness at her passing. Photo: AFP / Rajesh Jantilal

JOHANNESBURG - Entertainers form both home and abroad have expressed their sadness at the passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

She passed away on Monday at the age of 81, with many remembering her as a fearless woman.

Poet Lebo Mashile described Madikizela-Mandela's death as a blow to the nation, especially African women.

Thandiswa Mazwai was so affected by the death that she changed her Twitter name to display as "Our mother has died".

On Saturday I went to Thandiswa Mazwai's concert & little did we know, Mam #WinnieMadikizelaMandela would depart & she's left rich legacy pic.twitter.com/SkKAMXBnnB — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) April 2, 2018

Oh god No! — Our mother has died (@thandiswamazwai) April 2, 2018

Rapper AKA remembered Mama Winnie fondly.

RIP MAMA — AKA (@akaworldwide) April 2, 2018

International starts are also feeling the loss.

A woman who epitomized how the power of a woman's love, intelligence and vision can change a culture. RIP Winnie Mandela pic.twitter.com/axAeS7re3u — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 2, 2018

Rest in peace Mama Winnie. My heart is heavy right now. You lived a full and important life contributing to the liberation of a nation by force and ACTUAL ACTIVISM. You will never be forgotten. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) April 2, 2018

I cherish the times I spent with you, embracing me in your family & home. You were Woman of strength that endured so much hardship and sacrifice. Without you we would not know anything about Tata and his 27 years. You will remain in my heart!! R.I.P WINNIE MANDELA ---- pic.twitter.com/2R9fg1t6dx — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) April 2, 2018

Peace be still ! The fight u fought will never be forgotten ! #winniemandela https://t.co/L1Zcp68Hqk — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) April 2, 2018

Professor Pitika Ntuli, reflecting on the life of Madikizela Mandela, said the country has lost a hurricane who was fearless. She spoke truth to power.

#RIP Sis Winnie. Just talked to your friend, Former #UNAmbAndrewYoung. He aptly noted: "Winnie did more and suffered most." Adding, "Winnie holds the record for suffering." #AmbYoung says his friend #MartinLutherKingJr once said, "Death is the ultimate democracy." We thank you! pic.twitter.com/Ee75bOcJSp — Felicia MabuzaSuttle (@Feliciamabuza) April 2, 2018

eNCA