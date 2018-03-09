Mbalula 'mistakenly' urges voters to register to vote for EFF

File: Head of the African National Congress's election machinery, Fikile Mbalula encouraged voters to register for opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters. Photo: Flickr.com / GovernmentZA

JOHANNESBURG – Head of the African National Congress (ANC)'s election machinery, Fikile Mbalula encouraged voters to register for opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Friday.

Mbalula posted this to his followers on Twitter, which prompted EFF leader, Julius Malema to retweet.

We agreed cde @MbalulaFikile that indeed our people must #RegisterToVoteEFF pic.twitter.com/DOG1N5YfOw — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 9, 2018

However, Mbalula responded and said it was a typo.

The post left Twitter in stitches after this blunder.

This weekend, voters and would be voters will register to vote for the 2019 general elections.

Mbalula will head the ANC election machinery going into the elections.

Mbalula was removed from Cabinet following President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle.

He has since resigned from Parliament.

eNCA