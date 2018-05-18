Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

New Zealand prime minister's husband fights off shark

Clarke Gayford, partner of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, fights with a shark while a dolphin swims in the background (top-L), off Great Barrier Island near Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Young Ocean Explorers / AFP

WELLINGTON - Clarke Gayford, the partner of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, has revealed how he fought off an angry shark with a pole while diving off Auckland.

Gayford tweeted a picture of himself keeping the predator at bay while a dolphin swims in the background.

Instead of launching a Flipper-style rescue to chase off the shark, the dolphin was content to watch the underwater drama unfold from a distance, Gayford said.

 

Gayford, who hosts a television fishing show, said he was helping a camera operator shoot footage for the educational show Young Ocean Explorers when the incident occurred.

He was "swimming safety", or keeping watch so the cameraman could concentrate on filming bottle-nosed dolphins and false killer whales off Great Barrier Island near Auckland.

"They were feeding on kingfish and had been tearing some large ones in half and putting blood in the water, which attracted several large bronze whaler sharks," Gayford told AFP.

"I got in the water and they turned their attention on me, I had to fend the large one pictured off with a pole several times, as it was getting quite agitated.

"We got out not long afterwards."

It is not Gayford's first close-up with a large sea creature.

In March, he tweeted a picture of himself with "an overly amorous whale shark" that he said accidentally pinned him against a boat.

 

Gayford will soon swap his deep-sea adventures for the role of stay-at-home dad when Ardern gives birth to their first child, due on 17 June.

Ardern plans to take six weeks maternity leave then resume running the country.

