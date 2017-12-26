Prepare for sky-high Uber prices on New Year's Eve

JOHANNESBURG - Those opting not to drink and drive and planning to use app-driven transport service Uber on New Year's Eve must budget for significant price increases.
On Christmas Day, Uber users got a foretaste of what to expect as prices skyrocketed, driven by high demand.
The company usually increases prices around big events or holidays.
@uber_rsa your Dynamic pricing encourages a +480% (R181 to R791,48) increase after a fee has been accepted?— Zikhona Madlingozi (@BlackReign007) December 25, 2017
Wow @Uber_RSA u guys choose to triple increase your prices coz it's Christmas? Wow guys! Wow!!!— Bruno Snow (@Nocturnal_Dj) December 25, 2017
Uber is now R300 from where we are.. I just got sober— Lilly ka Bae (@brie_msimanga) December 25, 2017
About to book flights to Durban cheaper than @thegesha’s recent Uber trips --— yash0505 (@yash0505) December 25, 2017
@Uber_RSA is surging on Christmas. These people have no shame. No surprise from the company that brought your surging whilst escaping a terrorist attack— Gift Qetu-Yates (@GiftQY) December 25, 2017
Thank you @Uber for killing my budget - it cost me R600 just to go to church, family, and friends on Christmas day. Please don't respond with information about surges/demand pricing? This is emotional blackmail, and you know it. #UberMustFall— Christelle du Toit (@writechristelle) December 26, 2017
Uber has urged users to plan their New Year's Eve travel arrangements well and warned that prices will go up, notably between midnight and 3am.
eNCA
