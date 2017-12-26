Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Prepare for sky-high Uber prices on New Year's Eve

  • South Africa
File: Uber has urged users to plan their New Year's Eve travel arrangements well and warned that prices will go up, notably between midnight and 3am.

JOHANNESBURG - Those opting not to drink and drive and planning to use app-driven transport service Uber on New Year's  Eve must budget for significant price increases. 

On Christmas Day, Uber users got a foretaste of what to expect as prices skyrocketed, driven by high demand. 

The company usually increases prices around big events or holidays. 


 


 


 


 

 

 

 

Uber has urged users to plan their New Year's Eve travel arrangements well and warned that prices will go up, notably between midnight and 3am. 

 

 

 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close