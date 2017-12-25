Veteran musician Robbie Malinga dies

JOHANNESBURG – Veteran musician Robbie Malinga has passed away at the age of 47.
The Baby Please and Sobabili hitmaker had been battling a life-threatening illness for months now.
He was admitted to hospital for a month in June, where it was found he had an iron deficiency and suffered from anaemia.
Musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to him.
Legend down -- Sad day for South African music ------ Go well Aya Rob ---- #RIPRobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/4AfpHACiQV— #Mamelani7July'17 (@NaakMusiQ) December 25, 2017
Rest in pure Peace, Robbie Malinga. I pray you have a serene journey back to our Eternal Source. --------❤️❤️---- #RIPRobbieMalinga— Boity Thulo (@Boity) December 25, 2017
A sad loss to the South African music industry, we've lost a powerhouse. Condolences to his family and friends. #RIPRobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/DG6LPxZ9kE— IG: Club808_ig (@Club808) December 25, 2017
eNCA
