Veteran musician Robbie Malinga dies

  • South Africa
JOHANNESBURG – Veteran musician Robbie Malinga has passed away at the age of 47.

The Baby Please and Sobabili hitmaker had been battling a life-threatening illness for months now.

He was admitted to hospital for a month in June, where it was found he had an iron deficiency and suffered from anaemia.

Musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to him.

