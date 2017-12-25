Veteran musician Robbie Malinga dies

Veteran musician Robbie Malinga has passed away at the age of 47. Friend and founder of TS Records TK Nciza shares his condolences live on eNCA. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Veteran musician Robbie Malinga has passed away at the age of 47.

The Baby Please and Sobabili hitmaker had been battling a life-threatening illness for months now.

He was admitted to hospital for a month in June, where it was found he had an iron deficiency and suffered from anaemia.

Musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to him.

Legend down -- Sad day for South African music ------ Go well Aya Rob ---- #RIPRobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/4AfpHACiQV — #Mamelani7July'17 (@NaakMusiQ) December 25, 2017

Rest in pure Peace, Robbie Malinga. I pray you have a serene journey back to our Eternal Source. --------❤️❤️---- #RIPRobbieMalinga — Boity Thulo (@Boity) December 25, 2017

A sad loss to the South African music industry, we've lost a powerhouse. Condolences to his family and friends. #RIPRobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/DG6LPxZ9kE — IG: Club808_ig (@Club808) December 25, 2017

