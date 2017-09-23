Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Africa's history told by Africans as Zeitz Museum opens

  • South Africa


 

 

JOHANNESBURG - Africa has its first museum dedicated solely to contemporary indigenous art.

The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa is a nine storey, 100-gallery marvel situated at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

The hope is that the museum lures tourists while putting African art on the map.

Prominent exhibitions include works from local, Ghanaian, Nigerian, and American artists.

Visitors can enter free of charge this long weekend and every Wednesday morning thereafter if they are African citizens.

According to Pulane Kingston, who serves on the advisory board of the museum, the facility will finally allow for Africa's history to be told by Africans themselves. 

 

 

 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close