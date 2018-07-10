WATCH: Costly fight against rhino poaching requires corporate support

File: Fighting rhino poaching is a costly endeavor and the Kruger National Park (KNP) is calling on corporate South Africa to keep chipping in to help. Video: eNCA

KRUGER NATIONAL PARK - Fighting rhino poaching is a costly endeavor and the Kruger National Park is calling on corporate South Africa to keep chipping in to help.

Park rangers say the fight against poaching needs to constantly evolve to remain effective.

Of the over 1,000 rhino poached across South Africa last year, about half were killed in the Kruger Park.

Previously, rangers would patrol the park on foot to stop poaching.

Now, rangers have air support and backup from K9 units.

Rangers say poachers travel in groups of 3, usually carrying food supplies and rifles to kill their prey.

These new and seemingly more effective methods, however, come at a prize.

In a bid to get financial support from the corporate community, South African National Parks invited industry heads to view their new methods up close.

Rangers point out that it's not just rhino being poached.

The park has discovered that one of its plants, the Warburgia Salutaris, is being poached by traditional healers for medicinal purposes, bringing the plant close to extinction.

The park has developed a programme to grow the plant and provide it to traditional leaders.

SANParks says the fight against poaching will only be successful if the local community is involved.

eNCA