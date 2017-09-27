WATCH: Living in poverty has become a way of life

Limpopo 27 September 2017 - One in every two households in Limpopo is living below the poverty line, meaning they survive on less than R992 per person per month.​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - One in every two households in Limpopo is living below the poverty line, meaning they survive on less than R992 per person per month.

The province is the second poorest after the Eastern Cape.

One visually-impaired grandmother, Miyambo Tsatsawami (77) raises her two grandchildren (aged ten and eight) on only her pension grant of R1,600.



She says she's too old to remember which year their parents died.



Tsatsawami is also supporting her ill daughter, who's been locked up here for years.



"it’s a very difficult situation, my child, because these kids haven’t been given their social grant money in 4 months , I don’t even have sugar it my house, I have nothing, it’s painful. I will go to the social grant pay points and inquire what the problem might be," says Tsatsawami.



The family lives on a staple of fish and mealie-meal and every day after school, the children prepare pap and fish relish for themselves.



Tsatsawami says she relies on the charity of the extended family for the next meal.



As the country wonders what government is doing to deal with the fact that more than half of the population lives in poverty, Tsatsawami has very little hope that any help will reach her doorstep at all.

She says she's become accustomed to this life of poverty, and she can only hope that the situation will one day improve for her grandchildren.

