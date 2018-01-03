WATCH: Matrics need systemic support, psychologist says

"I think the bottom line we need to communicate to kids is this is probably the first opportunity where they start to deal with what it feels like to fail at something," says clinical psychologist Bradley Daniels. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - A psychologist is urging parents to be more supportive during the release of matric exam results.

Psychologist Bradley Daniels says matriculants need systemic support, meaning families need to be aware that this is a very stressful time for pupils as they await their results.

Private school results from the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) were released on Wednesday.

The Basic Education Minister will on Thursday evening announce the overall results, with government school pupils receiving their individual results early Friday.

The IEB on Wednesday announced an impressive 98.67 percent pass rate.

eNCA