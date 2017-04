JOHANNESBURG, 14 April 2017 - While Christianity is still the most followed religion, Islam is expected to overtake it by the end of the century. eNCA's Iman Rappetti spoke to a Muslim scholar about the growth of Islam. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Christians around the world are celebrating Easter, the foundation of the faith.

While Christianity is still the most followed religion, Islam is expected to overtake it by the end of the century.

We talk to a Muslim scholar about the growth of Islam.

eNCA