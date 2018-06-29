Amplats to report solid earnings

File: Anglo American Platinum said on Friday it expected improved headline earnings and headline earnings per share for the half year to June. Photo: AFP PHOTO / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN

JOHANNESBURG - Anglo American Platinum said on Friday it expected its headline earnings and headline earnings per share for the half year to June to be at least 20 percent higher than that reported for the six months ended June 30, 2017

Amplats, which is due to release its results on July 23, said this was due to improved operational delivery across the company and a marginally higher achieved rand basket price.

Basic earnings and basic earnings per share would also be at least 20 percent higher due to impairments in the comparative period, it said.

African News Agency