ANC calls on government to freeze fuel hikes

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has called on the government to freeze or lower fuel prices to mitigate increases in the price of petrol.

It said the rand's depreciation is being fuelled by a US trade war and global crude oil prices.

The governing party's appealing to Washington to end the trade war and for OPEC countries to increase oil production.

ANC CALLS FOR MANAGING OF FUEL INCREASES IMPACT ON SOUTH AFRICANS AND THE ECONOMY pic.twitter.com/da2shHxAgL — African National Congress (@MYANC) July 4, 2018

It also wants to see an increase in petrol reserves and for the financial stability of the Road Accident Fund, PetroSA and the Central Energy Fund.

Petrol prices in Gauteng soared to R16, 00 a litre this week.

Economists are warning of more fuel price increases next month.

