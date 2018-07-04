Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

ANC calls on government to freeze fuel hikes

  • South Africa
File: The African National Congress has called on the government to freeze or lower fuel prices to mitigate increases in the price of petrol. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has called on the government to freeze or lower fuel prices to mitigate increases in the price of petrol.

It said the rand's depreciation is being fuelled by a US trade war and global crude oil prices.

The governing party's appealing to Washington to end the trade war and for OPEC countries to increase oil production.

 

 

It also wants to see an increase in petrol reserves and for the financial stability of the Road Accident Fund, PetroSA and the Central Energy Fund.

READ: Truckers, taxis worst hit by fuel price hikes: Truckers Association of SA

Petrol prices in Gauteng soared to R16, 00 a litre this week.

Economists are warning of more fuel price increases next month.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close