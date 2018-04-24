Anglo American total production rises in first quarter

JOHANNESBURG - Multinational mining company Anglo American on Tuesday reported a four percent increase in total production on a copper equivalent basis in the first quarter of 2018, compared to the same period last year.
"Our operations have made a solid start to 2018 ... This reflects our consistent focus on driving efficiency across our portfolio and continuing our strong performance of Q4 2017 despite the suspension of operations at Minas-Rio," Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said.
African News Agency
