Banking sector says willing to lend helping hand to SOEs

  • South Africa
File: South Africa’s banking sector has promised to help state-owned enterprises with expertise and resources, but it won't go any further than that. Photo: eNCA\Sthembiso Zulu

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s banking sector has promised to help state-owned enterprises with expertise and resources, but it won't go any further than that.

The Banking Association of South Africa (Basa) says as responsible corporate citizens, banks will do what they can to make sure that SOEs remain sustainable.

Basa met with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene last week, with government looking for help to stabilise SOEs like Eskom and Transnet.

A joint team will now consider the funding needs of financially-stressed parastatals.

But, Basa CEO Cas Coovadia says there can't be any risk to the stability of the country’s financial system.

