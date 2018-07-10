Business confidence slightly down for June

File: The South African Chambers of Commerce and Industry's monthly business confidence index dropped by 0,3 index points last month. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Business confidence declined slightly in June, due to weaker trade and investment, weighed down by the exchange rate.

The South African Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (Sacci) monthly business confidence index dropped by 0,3 index points last month.

For the first time this year, the BCI is below what it was a year ago.

Sacci says structural adjustments must be made to attract investment and boost confidence.

eNCA