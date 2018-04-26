Christo Wiese company suing Steinhoff for R59bn

File: Christo Wiese’s Titan Group is suing corruption-hit Steinhoff for R59-billion. The claim relates to investments made by Wiese’s Titan Group of Companies in Steinhoff in 2015 and 2016. Photo: eNCA / Aarti Narsee

JOHANNESBURG – Businessman Christo Wiese’s Titan Group is suing corruption-hit retailer Steinhoff for R59-billion.

The claim relates to investments made by Wiese’s Titan Group of Companies in Steinhoff in 2015 and 2016.

Steinhoff is battling with a German and South African accounting corruption scandal that happened under former CEO Markus Jooste.

That led to billions being wiped off from Wiese’s portfolio, who subscribed for shares in Steinhoff following the acquisition of Pepkor Limited.

The second claim relates to the Titan Group’s capital injection into Steinhoff in 2016.

This was to enable it to meet its debt obligations at the time it acquired a mattress firm in the United States.

Wiese went from being South Africa's third richest man to no longer even featuring on the Forbes' list of dollar billionaires at the height of the scandal.

eNCA