Consumer confidence at all-time high

The First National Bank Consumer Confidence Index reached an all-time high in the first quarter of 2018.

JOHANNESBURG – Consumer confidence reached an all-time high in the first quarter of 2018.

The Consumer Confidence Index (CIC), conducted by First National Bank (FNB), improved to plus 26 from minus 8 in the final quarter of 2017.

The survey was conducted after the announcement of the VAT increase.

Consumer confidence surged across all income and population groups in the surveyed period.

Positive political and economic developments contributed to consumer confidence.

FNB Chief Economist Mamello Matikinca said this proves consumers are positive about the country’s economy and household finances.

“It has been coming consistently under zero since 2015 and in the fourth quarter of 2017, it was negative eight. It would’ve marked the longest uninterrupted negative run in the index in three years. So this jump breaks the trend and indicates that most consumers are positive on the South African economy and household finances,” Matikinca added.



