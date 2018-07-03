Consumers urged to tighten belts

File: Consumers have been warned to tighten their belts as a number of price increases kick in this month. Photo: Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG - Consumers have been warned to tighten their belts as a number of price increases kick in this month.

Motorists will pay up to 26 cents more for petrol from midnight on Tuesday.

Ratepayers in Johannesburg will be further hit by a property rates increase which takes effect this month.

Economists say consumers will be left with fewer rands to spend.

Paraffin prices will also rise by 22 cents, increasing the financial burden on those who use fuel to light up and cook.

