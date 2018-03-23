Corruption Watch delighted by R300m CPS ruling

File: Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) has been ordered to pay back a sum of over R300-million to Sassa. Photo: Gallo / Alet Pretorius

JOHANNESBURG – Corruption Watch on Friday welcomed a court judgment ordering Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to pay back over R300-million to the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The money was paid to the company by the Sassa back in 2014 to administer grant payments to millions of beneficiaries.

Corruption Watch was previously in court in February, requesting the Sassa CEO’s payment decision be set aside and for CPS to pay back the money.

Following the judgment, the organisation reiterated calls for authorities to further investigate relationships between CPS, Sassa and the Ministry of Social Development.

It says the case represents and demonstrates the importance of "pursuing unlawful transactions that stem from irregular procurement processes, where public funds have been abused to benefit private interests."

"This order sends an important and strong message to state institutions and suppliers that irregular and fraudulent practices will be met with punitive sanctions and that civil society will not allow irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure to go unchallenged," the statement said.

eNCA