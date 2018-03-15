Division of Revenue Bill given go-ahead

File: Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has described the Division of Revenue Bill as a pro-poor bill that will transform the South African economy. Photo: Gallo Images / The Times / Esa Alexander

CAPE TOWN - The Division of Revenue Bill, which divides taxpayers’ money between national government, provinces and municipalities has been given the go-ahead by the National Assembly.

The ANC-driven bill aims to ensure transparency and accountability of provincial and municipal budgets.

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has described it as a pro-poor bill that will transform the South African economy.

"All of these grants, programs and municipalities that are funded through the division of revenue bill are targeted to benefit poor South Africans,” said Nene.

“This is indeed, and I submit honourable speaker, a strongly pro-poor division of revenue contrary to what some members have said."

Nene says creditworthy municipalities will have the upper hand.

"Let me stress this, that we enable creditworthy municipalities to leverage their grant funds as part of responsible borrowing strategies,” said Nene.

“So we will not make the mistake of municipalities to just borrow but we are saying those that are credit worth will be supported against borrowing against their own grants."

Some parties say empowering municipalities is crucial. The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi says the bill must be framed as a development budget.

"The division of revenue bill is an important piece of legislation that must be framed as a developmental budget,” said Mkhaliphi.

“A budget that must be prioritised building internal state capacity and invest in local manufacturing processed to unlock growth.”

The IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa says the current funding model is not in the best interests of maintaining intergovernmental relations.

"Municipalities and provinces have been hard done by this budget and they are going to be limping and we are expecting them to be on the coalface of service delivery,” Hlengwa said.

“The funding model is obviously not in the collective interest of maintaining intergovernmental relations. And some sort of changes need to be made to ensure that we are actually fair, particular to municipalities to build up their capabilities to be able to generate income so they are not dependant on division of revenue."

However, the Democratic Alliance has opposed the bill.

"It’s important to understand our submission that this division of revenue bill will increase the plight and numbers of this nation’s poverty-stricken citizens,” said the DA’s Alan McLoughlin.

“The obvious counter to this is to stimulate the economy to boost economic growth, increase in demand, production and employment and in so doing increase the tax base and spread the load."

The bill will now be sent to the National Council of Provinces for its stamp of approval.



