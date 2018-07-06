Economic growth predicted to slow for the rest of the year

File: A weaker rand and mounting global risks are also cited as reasons behind Stellenbosch University's Bureau for Economic Research's revised economic forecast. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

STELLENBOSCH - Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research has cut its economic growth forecast for the country for the rest of the year.

It's revised its growth estimate down from 1.9 to 1.4 percent.

The Bureau says the weaknesses that led to the 2.2 percent contraction in the first-quarter GD, may have continued into the second.

It's concerned about policy proposals that might not strike a balance between transformation and enabling business growth.

A weaker rand and mounting global risks are also cited as reasons behind its revised forecast.

eNCA