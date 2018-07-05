Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Eskom prices will remain despite IPP's introduction: Minister Radebe

  • South Africa
File: Energy minister Jeff Radebe insists the introduction of independent power producers won't result in higher electricity prices. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Energy minister Jeff Radebe says the introduction of independent power producers won't result in higher electricity prices.

Responding to an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) question in Parliament on Wednesday, Radebe said Eskom is not closing its own coal power plants early, because of IPPs' offtake requirements.

Over the next 20 years, around R1.2-trillion in nominal terms is forecast to be spent on approximately 7,300 Megawatts of power from co-generation.

The EFF’s Mzingisi Dlamini has argued Eskom might have to close some of its own coal plants to cater for IPPs.

READ: Eskom to receive R1bn from German bank

He has suggested that this means the power utility would have to sell electricity at very high prices, as consumers start defecting from the grid.

However, Radebe said Eskom's older coal power plants are more expensive to run and those costs are currently being passed on to consumers.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close