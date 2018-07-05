Eskom prices will remain despite IPP's introduction: Minister Radebe

JOHANNESBURG – Energy minister Jeff Radebe says the introduction of independent power producers won't result in higher electricity prices.

Responding to an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) question in Parliament on Wednesday, Radebe said Eskom is not closing its own coal power plants early, because of IPPs' offtake requirements.

Over the next 20 years, around R1.2-trillion in nominal terms is forecast to be spent on approximately 7,300 Megawatts of power from co-generation.

The EFF’s Mzingisi Dlamini has argued Eskom might have to close some of its own coal plants to cater for IPPs.

He has suggested that this means the power utility would have to sell electricity at very high prices, as consumers start defecting from the grid.

However, Radebe said Eskom's older coal power plants are more expensive to run and those costs are currently being passed on to consumers.

