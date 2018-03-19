Listeria outbreak bites into Tiger Brands' profit

JOHANNESBURG – Tiger Brands is warning shareholders to expect major losses from the company’s meat unit due to the listeria outbreak and subsequent product recall.

The consumer goods maker says the losses are estimated to be between R28-million and R33-million for the month of March alone.

The firm has also been served with class action papers, following the deaths of at least 180 people, linked to the disease.

The company has halted production at another of its manufacturing facilities.

Following the product recall and suspension of operations at the company’s Polokwane and Germiston plants, shareholders have been told the company is taking further precautionary measures.

Value Added Meat Products, made at the Pretoria plant, have now also been recalled.

Production at the plant, which produces the company’s snacks brand, is also to be suspended.

A rigorous testing process detected traces of listeria monocytogenes at the facility. These have since been sent for further tests to determine whether it contains the ST6 listeria strain.

In addition to this, the embattled manufacturer says it intends to close its Clayville abattoir by month-end.

Hefty price tag

Costs associated with the recall and suspension of production at its four affected plants as well as the destruction of stock, will set the company back between R337 and R377-million.

The company expects to recoup only R94-million from its insurers. Coupled with a R425-million class action lawsuit, these costs could rise to as much as R800-million.

More than 10 years ago, the food conglomerate was fined nearly R100-million after it admitted to joining other producers in fixing the price of bread.

The brand was fined R99-million by the Competition Tribunal after being caught fixing the price of bread and the cost of milling with a cartel of major national competitors - and that they would say is getting off lightly. At the same time, JSE-listed Pioneer Foods received a R195-million penalty for its role in the bread cartel.

The commission found that between 1994 and 2006 Tiger, Premier, Pioneer and various independent bakeries increased bread prices by similar amounts at or about the same time.

Between 1999 and 2001, it was agreed to close certain bakeries.

It affected both the bread production and the milling industries. The actions by the bread producers have been described as the worst form of collusion as it directly affected the poor the most.

The fines amounted to 10 percent of the turnover of the companies.

eNCA