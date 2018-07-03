Fuel price increase: This one's going to hurt

File: Another fuel price hike is expected to hit already-reeling consumers hard. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The price of petrol will increase by 26 cents a litre on Wednesday.

This will take the fuel price to the R16 mark.

Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe on Sunday announced that the petrol price would rise by 26c on Wednesday.

Petrol was already at an all-time high after June's increase of 82 cents a litre and another fuel price hike is expected to hit already-reeling consumers hard.

The fuel prices for July 2018 will be adjusted as follows:



 Petrol (93 Octane, ULP and LRP): 26.00 c/l increase;

 Petrol (95 Octane, ULP and LRP): 23.00 c/l increase;

 Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 26.00 c/l increase;

 Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 24.00 c/l increase;

 Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): 22.00 c/l increase;

 SMNRP for IP: 30.00 c/l increase;

 Maximum LPGas Retail Price: 37.00 c/kg increase.

Cosatu said on Tuesday that poor households will be hardest hit by the increase.

"This spells bad news for all South Africans but the impact on poor families will be even worse.

"This increase in fuel prices will create a level of hardship for a group that is already suffering from high levels of unemployment and stagnant or declining real wages," said Cosatu spokesman Sizwe Pamla.

Pamla said the increase in the price of paraffin would leave many poor families worse off.

"The chilly winter conditions will force many poor families to resort to dirty energy like coal, leaving them vulnerable to health hazards," he said.

- Additional reporting ANA

eNCA