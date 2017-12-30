Fuel prices to decrease on Wednesday

PRETORIA – The price of fuel products will drop with effect from midnight on Tuesday, according to the energy department.

Petrol 93 octane ULP (unleaded) and LRP (lead replacement) will drop by 29 cents a litre (c/l), petrol 95 ULP and LRP by 34c/l, diesel 0.05 percent sulphur by 22c/l, and diesel 0.005 percent sulphur by 26c/l, the department said in a statement.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will decrease by 28c/l and the single maximum national retail price (SMNRP) by 37c/l. The maximum retail price for LPGas will drop by 71 cents a kilogramme.

While the average international product prices of petrol, diesel, and illuminating paraffin had increased last month, the rand had appreciated against the US dollar. This had led to a lower contribution to the basic fuels price on petrol, diesel, and illuminating paraffin, the department said.

African News Agency