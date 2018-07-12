Gold producers consider union demands

JOHANNESBURG - Gold producers are considering demands made by unions.
The companies are expected to respond when negotiations resume on 18 July.
Current agreements in the sector ended on 30 June.
The National Union of Mineworkers is demanding entry-level salaries of R10,500 a month and a two-year agreement.
AMCU wants a 12 percent increase and a living wage of R12,500.
That would represent a substantial increase to companies, including Harmony Gold Mining.
A 2015 agreement saw the minimum basic pay moved to R7,662 per month.
Solidarity is calling for a 10 percent hike.
eNCA
