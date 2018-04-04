Government to sign IPP contracts

File: The North Gauteng High Court dismissed a bid by the National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) and Transform RSA to block the signing of renewable energy contracts. Photo: AFP

JOHANNESBURG - Government and Eskom will sign agreements with 27 renewable energy independent power producers (IPPs) on Wednesday.

The North Gauteng High Court dismissed a bid by the National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) and Transform RSA to block the signing.

They claimed the IPP rollout would spike electricity prices and result in job losses at coal-operated mines.

The Department of Energy said the projects will inject over R55-billion into the energy sector and create jobs.

It believes the agreements will make South Africa an energy investment destination.

eNCA