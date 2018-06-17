HAVE YOUR SAY: Mining charter open for public comment

File: The Mining Charter has been gazetted and the public comment process will be open for 30 days in order to obtain input. Photo: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG - Government says the mining charter will stabalise the sector as a whole.

The draft law has now been gazetted and is open for public comment.

The charter calls for a minimum of 30 percent Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) ownership for new mining rights.

Companies would also have to give 10 percent of its shares to employees and mining communities.

The Mineral Council of South Africa says the draft law does not promote investment and growth.

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said the eight weeks of public engagements alrerady had been encouraging.

After the public comment process is complete, the bill will be sent to Parliament before heading up to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s desk for a signature.

The public has 30 days to submit their comments.

Comments need to be sent, in writing, to Ms Sibongile Malie at 70 Meintjies Street, Trevenna Campus, Sunnyside, 0007, or at Private Bag x59, Arcadia, 0001.

eNCA