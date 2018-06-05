Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

MTN confirms raid by the Hawks

  • South Africa
File: MTN has confirmed that its offices were raided by the Hawks last week. Photo: Nadine Hutton/Bloomberg via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – MTN has confirmed that its offices were raided by the Hawks last week.

The company says the Priority Crime Investigation unit was looking for documents and equipment linked to Turkish operator, Turkcell.

The Turkish company has launched a multi-billion rand lawsuit over a disputed Iran licence.

Turkcell accuses MTN of using bribery and undue influence to win over a lucrative Iranian licence originally awarded to it.

Although MTN denies the claims, the company says it will cooperate with authorities in the investigation.

Last year, MTN filed court papers to have the R59-billion claim dismissed.

