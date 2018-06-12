Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

IMF calls on SA to spell out land reform plans

  • South Africa
File: The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that the South African government should clearly articulate its land reform plans in order to lift uncertainty weighing on investor sentiment. Photo: Flickr

JOHANNESBURG - The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that the South African government should clearly articulate its land reform plans in order to lift uncertainty weighing on investor sentiment.

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress has said it plans to redistribute land without compensation to address racial inequalities that persist more than two decades after the end of apartheid.

READ: Ramaphosa addresses investment and land reform at G7

Government critics have expressed concern that those plans could infringe on property rights.

The IMF, which recently completed a mission to South Africa, added in its statement on Tuesday that the government’s stated priorities of strengthening governance and promoting employment presented an opportunity to accelerate economic growth momentum.

READ: The land question: have your say

The IMF currently forecasts that the South African economy will grow 1.5 percent this year.

 

Reuters

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close