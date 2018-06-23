Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Investigations into fraud at Financial Planning Institute

  • South Africa
The Financial Planning Institute says financial gain seems to be the motivating factor behind alleged irregularities at the body. The FPI this week placed its CFO on special leave pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of mismanagement. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The Financial Planning Institute (FPI) says financial gain seems to be the motivating factor behind alleged irregularities, including fraud, unearthed at the body.

Major exam fraud was uncovered at the institution last year, which lead to the prosecution of some of its staff members.

The FPI this week placed its chief financial officer on special leave pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of mismanagement.

It is the only institution in the country that awards the sought-after certified financial planner qualification.

